Russia Scores Low in Global Internet Freedom Ranking

Russia continues to sit near the bottom of the global internet freedom rating index, according to a new report released Tuesday.

The Freedom House democracy watchdog’s 2019 World Internet Freedom Index said online freedom worldwide has deteriorated for nine straight years. It ranked China as the world’s worst abuser of the internet freedoms for the fourth consecutive year, while Iceland was the top performer.

Freedom House ranked Russia 51st out of 65 countries on its internet-freedom rating, up from 53rd place in 2018 and halting the country’s six-year plunge.