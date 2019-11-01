Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Key MH17 Suspect Tsemakh Says Netherlands Offered Him Citizenship

Vladimir Tsemakh gave his first interview since being swapped in a high-stakes prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine. Screenshot Youtube

In his first interview since being released in a prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine, key MH17 witness Vladimir Tsemakh said Dutch and Australian officials offered him Dutch citizenship and a house in the Netherlands during interrogations.

Tsemakh, a Ukrainian citizen, was kidnapped in the Donbass by Ukranian security services on June 27. He had been recorded on video saying that he commanded an anti-air brigade in eastern Ukraine and hid evidence of a Buk missile system, leading observers to speculate that Tsemakh may be a key witness in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17. In September, Tsemakh was sent to Russia as part of a high-profile prisoner swap between Kiev and Moscow.

In the interview with the state-run RIA news agency, Tsemakh described how he was questioned by Russian-speaking Dutch and Australian police officials in Ukraine this summer.

“They offered [me] witness protection, Dutch citizenship and a house in the Netherlands,” Tsemakh said, adding that he refused their offers.

Tsemakh also said that he considers himself a victim of Ukrainian terrorism.

“They had no evidence against me. I did not participate in the [MH17] events...I only found out about the accident ... in the morning the next day.”

Tsemakh is currently believed to be residing in territory controlled by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Read more about: MH17 , Netherlands , Ukraine

Read more

Who's who

Who Did Russia and Ukraine Swap During Their Prisoner Exchange?

The swap included high-profile figures and was seen as a first step toward a thaw in relations between the countries.
'Final stages'

Ukraine Releases Key MH17 Witness Amid Prisoner Swap Talks With Russia

Tsemakh potentially knows about the downing of MH17 because of his reported involvement in the separatist fighters’ air defense in 2014. 
MH17

Russia Says Ready for Talks With Netherlands on MH17

Earlier this week the Dutch government were "increasingly confident" that Russian officials would be willing to meet for private talks.
opinion
Aaron Matta

Three Years After MH17, One Step Closer to Justice (Op-ed)

Three years after Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was downed over eastern Ukraine, international investigators have they will begin investigations and prosecutions...

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.