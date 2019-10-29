Russian Metals Plant to Start Bitcoin Mining

A Russian aluminum plant closed as a result of U.S. sanctions is set to be transformed into a bitcoin mining hub.

The Nadvoitsy Aluminum Plant in Russia’s northern Karelia region, owned by Russian metals giant Rusal, stopped production last summer after it lost access to American customers following the introduction of U.S. sanctions against Rusal in April 2018.

Part of the old production site is now being leased to the Russian Mining Company (RMC), which plans to ramp up bitcoin mining across Russia, Russian business site RBC reported.

“Now the plant is unprofitable for Rusal, the electricity supplied to it is barely utilized, and people living in the single-industry town near the plant have nowhere to work,” said Dmitry Marinichev, Russia’s internet ombudsman and RMC founder.

“Our idea is to repurpose the plant and sell computing power,” he added.