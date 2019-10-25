Russia’s Yandex and Mail.Ru Report Strong Growth Despite Ownership Threats

Russia’s flagship tech companies, Mail.Ru and Yandex, both reported strong third-quarter results this week amid ongoing concerns over government proposals to limit foreign ownership in Russia’s largest technology companies. With revenues and earnings up at both companies, representatives confirmed they were lobbying the government to water down the potentially damaging legislation to the two publicly listed companies.

Shares at Mail.Ru rose 9% on the back of stronger-than-expected results. However, Yandex’s earnings report was not enough to dislodge the underlying concerns, with shares slipping back despite results also beating analysts’ estimates. Investors say that Yandex, in particular, is vulnerable to potential developments inside the Kremlin. “We continue to believe that strong fundamentals have been overshadowed by uncertainties over the draft law on limiting foreign voting power in ‘significant’ IT companies,” VTB Capital said in a research note. Foreign ownership: What’s been proposed? The government is currently considering a draft law which would limit the proportion of shares that can be held by foreigners in Russia’s systemically important tech firms. The move would mirror a similar cap on foreign ownership in the media industry, which is already in force. The bill proposed by a state Duma deputy from the governing United Russia party seeks a 20% limit on the amount of voting rights a non-Russian can control. The latest speculation is that the Kremlin is considering backing the proposals, but would increase the proposed ownership cap to 50% minus one share. Shares in both Yandex and Mail.Ru were hit when rumors of the Kremlin’s support for the proposals first emerged. Yandex, which is registered in the Netherlands and listed on the U.S.-based Nasdaq exchange, suffered a 19% drop in its value in one day, wiping $2 billion from its market capitalization. London-listed Mail.Ru, which already has its own rules ensuring non-Russians cannot control more than half of the voting rights, was less severely affected, but still recorded a 10% slump. What have Yandex and Mail.Ru said? Both companies raised concerns about the proposals and said they are in constant discussions with the government over the legislation. Yandex’s billionaire founder Arkady Volozh told investors on a conference call today: “There has been lots of discussion about how the tech sector should be regulated. In its original form, [the proposals] were pretty damaging — not just for us, but for the entire tech sector in Russia.” “But we and many others were quick to express our concerns. As of today, it looks like some of the concerns have been taken on board. But we really can’t say.” Volozh added that Yandex is prepared to take “relevant corporate action” that would “ensure shareholder’s economic interests are not in danger.”