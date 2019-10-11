Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Yandex Shares Plummet as Russia Considers Limits on Foreign Ownership

More than $1 billion wiped from the company’s valuation on fears the Kremlin favors limiting foreign investment in tech companies.

Lawmakers previously said plans for restrictions on foreign ownership were not part of a plan to nationalise Yandex Moscow-Live.ru / Flickr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

Shares in Russian tech giant Yandex have plummeted after reports the Kremlin is backing plans to limit the stakes of foreign owners in Russian IT companies.

Yandex shares fell by 17% in the first minutes of trading on the Nasdaq exchange in New York on Friday, wiping more than $1 billion from the company’s value. Shares were trading below $30 Friday afternoon, after closing Thursday’s session north of $35.

The plunge came after media reports suggested Kremlin officials are welcoming a draft law to limit foreign ownership of Russian tech companies to 20%. The proposals were introduced in June by Anton Gorelkin, a Duma member from the Kremlin-loyal United Russia party and based on a similar rule which restricts foreign ownership of media companies. 

Russian news website The Bell reported overnight that people close to President Vladimir Putin have been lobbying in favor of the restrictions. The Communications Ministry had previously been opposed to the idea, while Roskomnadzor, the communications regulator, was in favor.

Yandex, a poster-child for the Russian tech industry, is heavily exposed to foreign ownership restrictions since the majority of its shares are traded on Nasdaq.

Yevgeny Mironyuk, market analyst at Freedom Finance, said the share price fall could also be linked to a possible leak of customer data from Yandex.Money, the company’s electronic payments arm.

Read more about: Yandex

Read more

fintech service

Russian Digital Major Yandex to Launch Investment Portal With VTB Bank

A previous project between Yandex and state-owned Sberbank fell apart.
Draft Law

Russian Lawmaker Says Draft Foreign Ownership Law Not Aimed at Nationalizing Yandex

The draft law proposes limiting foreign ownership in internet firms to 20% if they are considered to be a "significant source of information."
imperfect bill

Russia to Rework Draft Law on Limiting Foreign Ownership in Top IT Firms

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov called the draft law "destructive," boosting Yandex's New-York-listed shares.
Yandex

Russian Search Engine Yandex Registers Fastest Growth in Six Years

Shares in parent Yandex N.V. have been volatile in recent weeks on news that Russia is considering limiting foreign ownership in online news aggregators...

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.