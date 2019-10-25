Russia Considers Blocking Some Internet Traffic to Fight Bomb Hoaxes – RBC

Russian network operators could be forced to block internet traffic from countries they believe hoax bomb threats come from, the RBC news website reported Friday.

A wave of hoax threats swept Russia in 2017, and during the football World Cup last year, causing disruptions for businesses and public buildings. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had identified Russian citizens who were living abroad and using internet phone services to call in the threats anonymously.

Russia’s FSB will gain the authority to suspend online traffic for 180 days from specific countries deemed to be the originators of the threats, RBC cited sources and a package of legislative initiatives as saying.

“The provider will be required to block both voice and data transmission [because] both types of traffic are transmitted through the same channel,” the outlet quoted an unnamed source involved in talks on the matter as saying.