Putin Says Talks With Turkey's Erdogan Have Yielded 'Momentous' Results for Syria

By Reuters
Mikhail Metzel / TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan had yielded what he called momentous results for Syria, but did not say what they were.

Putin, speaking at a news conference in southern Russia with Erdogan, said the two countries' foreign ministers would disclose what had been agreed between the two men later.

Putin was speaking after the commander of Kurdish forces in northeast Syria told the United States he had met all obligations set out in a U.S.-brokered truce.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow and Ankara had agreed that the Kurdish YPG militia would pull back 30 km (19 miles) from the Syrian border in a deal he heralded as one that would end the bloodshed in the region.

Lavrov added that the Kurds would also withdraw from the towns of Manbij and Tel Rifaat. He said Russian military police and Syrian border guards would be deployed on the Syrian side of the border with Turkey from midnight on Oct. 23 outside the zone of Turkey's military operation.

