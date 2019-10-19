Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

At Least 13 Miners Killed by Dam Collapse at Siberian Gold Mine

By Reuters
MChS in Krasnoyarsk Region / TASS

At least 13 miners were killed on Saturday when a dam collapsed at a gold mine about 160 kilometers south of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russian news agencies reported.

Heavy rains had caused erosion of the dam and water had broken through, sweeping away several cabins where workers at the mine lived, Interfax quoted a local official as saying.

Russia's health ministry said that 14 miners were taken to hospitals and three had suffered severe injuries at the mine, where pictures aired by the state-run Rossia 24 television channel showed damaged structures flooded with water and mud.

A Russian investigative committee said in a statement that it had launched a criminal probe into violation of safety rules at the gold mine, while local authorities said the collapsed dam was not registered by official bodies.

"The hydrotechnical facility was self-constructed and, I believe, all rules I can and can not think of were violated," Yuri Lapshin, the head of the Krasnoyarsk regional government, was quoted by the state-run RIA Novosti news agency as saying.

Read more about: Environment

Read more

Radioactive Road

Will a Road Through a Nuclear Dumping Ground Result in ‘Moscow’s Chernobyl’?

Activists warn that construction will release radioactive dust into the air and the Moscow River.
Whale prison

Russian Activists Barred From Observing Captive Whales’ Release – Greenpeace

Greenpeace said the animals' “secret release” raises concerns and speculation for their well-being.
big money

Arctic's Biggest Air Polluter Distributes $3.7Bln Cash Dividends to Owners

Nornickel has tripled payouts to its shareholders over the last three years.
For the gram

Instagram Influencers Flock to Chemical-Laden Waters of ‘Russia's Maldives’

“We beg you not to fall into the ash dump in the pursuit of selfies!” the Siberian energy company said.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.