Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Trump Blasts Ukraine for ‘Zero Gratitude’ to U.S. as Talks Start

By AFP
FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday accused Ukraine again of lacking “gratitude” for Washington's support against Russia's invasion, as top U.S. and Ukrainian representatives met in Geneva for talks on a proposal to halt the war.

“UKRAINE ‘LEADERSHIP’ HAS EXPRESSED ZERO GRATITUDE FOR OUR EFFORTS,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, while also re-airing frustration at the war's “HUMAN CATASTROPHE” and attacking his predecessor Joe Biden, but offering no direct condemnation of Moscow.

Trump's shot at Ukraine and U.S. allies reflected the Republican's annoyance over the war, which Russia began.

Trump claimed in his presidential campaign last year that he would broker peace within 24 hours.

However, his sporadic diplomatic efforts have made little headway and he now faces fierce criticism from within his own party for the new 28-point plan being discussed in Geneva that would deliver several of Russia's key war aims.

While Trump has previously said he was disappointed in Putin, he rarely criticizes the Kremlin leader directly or condemns the invasion, instead pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In Sunday's social media post, he criticized European countries that he said continued to buy oil from Russia and called Biden “crooked Joe” for giving Ukraine weapons “free, free, free.”

The only mention of Putin in the lengthy post was to claim that the Russian president thought “Now is my chance!” to invade Ukraine only because “Sleepy Joe” Biden was in office.

Zelensky has repeatedly expressed thanks for the huge U.S. military support to Ukraine, which continues to be used to fight the occupying Russian forces across the sprawling front line.

Read more about: Trump , Peace Talks

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russia’s Lavrov Says West Trying to ‘Block' Ukraine Peace Talks

The FM also accused Ukrainian authorities of 'attempts to disrupt the process that was laid down by Presidents Putin and Trump.'
1 Min read

Trump Says ‘Very Angry’ With Putin Over Ukraine

The U.S. president threatened to impose "secondary tariffs on all oil coming out of Russia" if the Kremlin refused to back a peace deal in Ukraine.
3 Min read

Trump ‘More Confident’ of Ukraine Deal After Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he was much more confident of a deal to end the Ukraine war after talks that drew a strong rebuke from Kyiv over...
1 Min read

Trump Team to Meet Russians, Ukrainians in Saudi Arabia – U.S. Officials

A senior team from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration will start talks in Saudi Arabia with Russian and Ukrainian negotiators on ending the Ukraine...
2 Min read