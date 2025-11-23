Ukraine Says New Draft of U.S. Plan Reflects Kyiv’s ‘Key Priorities’

The latest version of the U.S. draft plan for ending the war in Ukraine now includes most of Kyiv's “key priorities,” its negotiator said Sunday, after holding a few rounds of talks in Geneva.

The Ukrainian delegation was assigned the difficult task of ensuring their national interests were included in the 28-point U.S. plan, which initially heeded to some of Moscow’s hardline demands.

“The current version of the document, although still in the final stages of approval, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities,” negotiator Rustem Umerov, who is also the secretary of Ukraine's security council, said.

“We greatly appreciate the constructive cooperation with the United States and their attentive consideration of our comments, which allows us to move forward in this joint process,” he added.

President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier also indicated some Ukrainian talking points may be included.

“Currently, there is an understanding that the American proposals may include a number of elements based on Ukrainian perspectives and critical for Ukrainian national interests,” he said on social media.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who is known for blowing hot and cold on Ukraine, earlier blasted Kyiv on his Truth Social platform, saying its leadership “EXPRESSED ZERO GRATITUDE FOR OUR EFFORTS,” referring to his plan to end the nearly four-year conflict.

Umerov, a former defense minister who led Ukraine's team at the previous stage of negotiations in Turkey, said that the talks in Geneva would continue Sunday.

The initial version of the 28-point plan required the invaded country to cede territory, cut its army and pledge never to join NATO. It had also provided for some vague security guarantees and using frozen Russian assets to rebuild the war-torn country.

Trump has given Ukraine until November 27, when the U.S. celebrates Thanksgiving, to approve it, but also signalled there may be some flexibility around the deadline.