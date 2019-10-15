Russian Universities Named the Best in Eastern Europe

Three Russian universities topped a list of the best universities in Eastern Europe and Central Asia compiled by British education marketing company Quacquarelli Symonds.

Lomonosov Moscow State University, St. Petersburg State University and Novosibirsk State University took the top three spots, while Tomsk State University, the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology and the Higher School of Economics entered the top-20.

The list includes 350 universities, 105 of which are located in Russia.

In September, Quacquarelli Symond included 13 Russian universities on its list of the 500 best universities for graduate employability in the world.