Radiation Spike Recorded on Berlin-Moscow Train

Russian news channels published footage of police, firemen and radioactive waste decontamination teams inspecting the train upon its arrival. No passengers were reportedly onboard the irradiated wagon when the train arrived at Belorussky Station in Moscow.

A radiation spike thought to be caused by a cancer patient has been recorded onboard a passenger train that arrived in Moscow from Berlin on Tuesday, Russian media outlets have reported.

“One of the passengers traveling [on the train’s previous trip] from Moscow to Berlin suffered from cancer. He promptly warned the train crew that he could leave biological traces in the passenger car and toilet,” an unnamed radioactive waste treatment official told Interfax late Tuesday night.

The crew had reportedly decontaminated the passenger car before the train set off from Berlin back to Moscow, but guards on the Polish-Belarussian border detected residual isotopes.

The Moscow branch of the Emergency Situations Ministry told the news agency that background radiation levels posed no danger to passengers.