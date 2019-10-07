News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Kiev protest Thousands of people gathered in Kiev's main square to protest against President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's deal with Moscow to grant autonomy to Ukraine's pro-Russian rebel-held east as part of efforts to end a five-year conflict there. In the first breakthrough toward a possible peace deal in years, envoys from Moscow and Kiev agreed at talks on Tuesday on an election schedule for the Donbass region and on legislation giving it special status. Ukraine also agreed to call back its forces from the current contact line with separatist fighters.

Matryoshka diamond The Alrosa mining company has unearthed a unique diamond with a smaller diamond enclosed within it that resembles a traditional Russian nesting doll called a Matryoshka. The larger gem measures 0.62 carats, and a smaller 0.02-carat diamond moves freely inside it. Alrosa found precious stones in its mine in the Russian Far Eastern republic of Sakha.

Birthday trek President Vladimir Putin went mushroom picking with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in the Siberian taiga on the eve of his 67th birthday Monday. Footage showed Putin driving an off-road vehicle, Shoigu digging up wild plants and both of them having a picnic beside a bonfire.

President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. Kremlin.ru