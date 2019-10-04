Support The Moscow Times!
Putin Says Russia Helping China to Build Missile-Attack Warning System

By Reuters
Russia is helping China to build a missile attack warning system, something which only Russia itself and the United States possess at the moment, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"This is a serious thing that will drastically increase the defense capabilities of the People's Republic of China," he told an international politics conference in the Russian resort town of Sochi. 

The Kremlin said Friday that Moscow's move to help Beijing build a missile attack warning system showed the two countries had a special relationship.

During a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to say when the system would be operational. 

