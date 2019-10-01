Russia Escalates Clampdown on North Korean Fishermen With New Detentions

Russian border guards have detained 87 North Korean poachers and 11 small vessels in waters in the Sea of Japan which Moscow considers its own exclusive economic zone, the Interfax news agency said on Tuesday.

It is the third such round-up of North Korean fishermen in recent weeks amid what the Kremlin has said is a concerted clampdown on illegal poaching.

Russia last week detained three North Korean vessels and more than 200 crew, and on Sept. 17, Russia detained a North Korean vessel, prompting a second one to open fire. A North Korean man later died from his wounds.