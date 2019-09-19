Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Court to Review Actor's Jailing After Public Outcry

By Reuters
Sergei Fadeichev / TASS

A Moscow court will review the terms of detention of an actor jailed over an opposition rally after a public outcry, it said on Thursday.

Pavel Ustinov, 23, was sentenced on Monday to three and a half years in jail for dislocating a police officer's shoulder during his detention at an Aug. 3 rally in Moscow. He denied the charges and said he had not taken part in the protest.

The Moscow court said it would rule on a request from prosecutors on Friday, meaning that Ustinov could potentially be freed from custody this week. 

