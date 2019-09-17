Russia Detains 2 North Korean Vessels After Attack

Russian border guards detained two North Korean racketeering vessels in Russian territorial waters in the Sea of Japan after one of them attacked a Russian patrol ship, the state-run TASS news agency cited the FSB security service as saying on Tuesday.

"The crew of a North Korean schooner (more than 45 people) carried out an armed attack on a border patrol ship's inspection team. Three military personnel were injured," TASS cited the Federal Security Service (FSB) as saying.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday it will summon North Korea's top diplomatic representative in Moscow following the detention, the state-run RIA news agency reported.