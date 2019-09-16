Support The Moscow Times!
Russian, Saudi Energy Ministers Will Have Phone Call on Monday

By Reuters
Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak Jon Gambrell / AP / TASS

Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday that he planned to have a phone call later on the day with his Saudi counterpart following attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

Asked if Russia still should cut its oil output to fully comply with the global deal, Novak said that parameters of the global oil output deal have not been changed.

"Everyone should fulfill his obligations as we agreed in Abu Dhabi," he told reporters.

"If there is a need, in case of an emergency, we always can get together and discuss some other parameters. But it is too early to talk about it now."

Novak said there is enough oil in commercial stockpiles worldwide to cover the shortfall of supplies from Saudi Arabia.

