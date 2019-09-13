One of Russia’s Richest Men Has Become a Trip-Hop Music Artist

Igor Rybakov co-founded a roofing-supply company in Russia in the 1990s, becoming one of the country’s youngest billionaires. He stepped back four years ago to focus on managing his fortune and philanthropy.

His latest endeavor is music. Rybakov, 47, released his debut album this month devoted to his wife Ekaterina. The five-track work mixes elements of trip-hop and pop, with songs about yearnings for love, faith and happiness — a typically Russian mix of romanticism and nostalgia.

“Music stimulates intellectual activity that helps me to search and discover new business opportunities,” Rybakov said in a phone interview. The tycoon spent about $45,500 for its production and plans to release another album this year.