Russia’s Election Chief Tased During Burglary – Police

A masked robber has allegedly tased the head of Russia’s Central Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova, during a burglary, police said Friday.

The attack came two days before Russians vote in regional elections, including in Moscow. The vote in the Russian capital has triggered weeks of protests after Pamfilova and her colleagues refused to register a slew of opposition-minded candidates.

The intruder had reportedly broken into Pamfilova’s house on the northwestern outskirts of Moscow after midnight and repeatedly hit her with a stun gun before fleeing, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

"The masked intruder broke in through a window and got onto the house's terrace and repeatedly tasered the homeowner (Pamfilova) and then fled," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement did not indicate the scale of Pamfilova’s injuries.

Russian news agencies said Pamfilova appeared to be unharmed and was taking part in a conference in Moscow on Friday. Officials said she was uninjured but had canceled a planned meeting with reporters, the agencies reported.

The Baza Telegram channel reported that the robber had forgotten to turn on the stun gun.

Police have briefly detained over 2,000 people at the Moscow protests with courts jailing some of those who took part for up to four years. The Kremlin has shrugged off the protests' significance.

This story is being updated.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.