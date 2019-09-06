Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Prison Tattoos Are a New Sign of Political Protest

Oleg Navalny, the brother of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, is now exhibiting the tattoo sketches that he made while serving a 3.5-year sentence in prison.

His exhibition comes on the back of months of anti-government protests in Moscow and the arrests of activists that face up to 3 years in prison.

More videos

Putin monument

Giant Putin Bust Unveiled Near Lake Baikal

Citizens of Olkhon Island in Lake Baikal have erected a large monument to President Vladimir Putin to draw attention to the problems they face. Residents...
refugee DJ party

Surviving Moscow as a Refugee DJ From Zimbabwe

Meet Simba, a DJ from Zimbabwe, as he shares the difficulties and hopes of life in Russia’s capital.
FLAG DAY

Moscow Celebrates Russian Flag's 350th Anniversary

Several media outlets cited participants as saying that they were forced to attend to boost numbers.
Anniversary

30 Years Ago, the 'Baltic Way' Protested Soviet Rule

Aug. 23 marks 30 years since 2 million people in Soviet Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania joined hands to create a 600-kilometer “human chain.”

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.