Russian Prison Tattoos Are a New Sign of Political Protest
Oleg Navalny, the brother of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, is now exhibiting the tattoo sketches that he made while serving a 3.5-year sentence in prison.
His exhibition comes on the back of months of anti-government protests in Moscow and the arrests of activists that face up to 3 years in prison.
