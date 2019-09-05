Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Rebuffs Call by Japan's Abe to Sign WWII Peace Treaty

By Reuters
Kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on Thursday that Tokyo's military ties with the United States and many other issues made it hard for Japan and Russia to sign a World War Two peace treaty.

Putin made the comment at an economic forum in Russia's Far East after Abe called on him to resolve a row between the countries over a disputed chain of islands that has prevented the two countries signing a peace treaty.

The Russian leader said he hoped that a peace treaty could be signed in future however, and that the two countries could eventually resolve their long-running differences.

Moscow has repeatedly raised concerns about U.S. military systems being deployed on Japanese territory.

Read more about: WW2 , Japan , Putin

Read more

Putin

'Tiny Putin' Photo With Trump Sparks Criticism and Memes in Russia

Russian state media was ridiculed for using a press pool photograph in which Donald Trump is seen looking down on the Russian president.
opinion
Leonid Bershidsky

Vladimir Putin’s Tough-Guy Act Is Getting Old (Op-ed)

His Teflon coating appears to be wearing thinner.
opinion
Leonid Bershidsky

The Story Behind Putin's Mistrust of the West (Op-ed)

A collection of declassified documents regarding a broken NATO promise explains a cornerstone of Putin's worldview
Japan

Russia Has ‘No Territorial Conflicts with Japan,’ Says Putin

Russia has “no territorial conflicts with Japan,” President Vladimir Putin has claimed in an interview with Japanese media. Speaking in an interview...

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.