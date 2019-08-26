Norway, Russia Dispute Arctic Shipping Route's Development

Norway and Russia are at odds over a shipping route across the Arctic which is becoming more accessible as climate change reduces sea ice, Russian media have reported. Russia is prioritizing the $11 billion development of the so-called Northern Sea Route (NSR), which requires new ports and heavy icebreakers to move goods. Running from the city of Murmansk near Russia’s border with Norway to the Bering Strait near Alaska, the NSR is significantly shorter than the Suez Canal and could cut sea transport times from Asia to Europe.

Norway doesn’t see the NSR as economically viable and plans to inspect it for environmental compliance, Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Marie Eriksen Søreide told the pro-Kremlin Izvestia newspaper. “As far as I can see, the NSR has serious problems with everything, from search and rescue operations and insufficient infrastructure throughout the route to an extremely harsh climate,” Søreide said in an interview published Monday. The Russian Embassy in Oslo told the outlet that Moscow hasn’t invited Norway to help develop the NSR.