Russia Reports New Case of African Swine Fever in Its Far East

By Reuters
Pixabay

Russia has detected new cases of African swine fever (AFS) in the Amur region near its border with China, local authorities said on Wednesday.

ASF-infected pigs were found at two private farms in the village of Volkovo near Blagoveshchensk, the local administration said on its website.

The ASF virus is a highly contagious fever among pigs, but it is not dangerous to humans.

Earlier this month an ASF outbreak was detected at a small farm in Russia's Primorsk region near the border with China, which has reported more than 140 cases of the incurable disease since it was first found in the country last August.

