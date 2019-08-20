Moscow, St. Petersburg Ranked World’s Best Cities for Work-Life Balance

Moscow and St. Petersburg have been ranked the world’s two best cities for work-life balance, according to research on commuting published by the vehicle finance provider Moneybarn. The Russian capital is notorious for having some of the world’s worst traffic. Its public transport system has been ranked the world’s most efficient, while St. Petersburg’s has earned top marks for comfort and accessibility.

Commuters in Moscow and St. Petersburg are less likely to work long hours as opposed to their global counterparts, earning them top spots in the work-life balance category, Moneybarn said in research published last week. The two Russian cities shared the fifth spot with seven other world cities for the least amount of time spent waiting for a train. At the same time, St. Petersburg ranked 103rd and Moscow ranked 109th for the long amounts of time their commuters spend in traffic.