Russian Military Pairs Stealth Drone With Manned Fighter Jet

Russia’s Defense Ministry has released footage of its stealth drone flying with a fighter jet a week after unveiling the unmanned aircraft’s maiden flight. The Okhotnik (“Hunter”) combat drone is equipped with a jet engine, anti-radar skin coating and can speed up to 1,000 kilometers per hour, according to the Defense Ministry. The Okhotnik’s design and specs have drawn comparisons to medium-weight fighter jets and the U.S. B-2 stealth bomber.

“The remotely controlled vehicle is invisible to radar detection equipment and [its] optoelectronic and radio-technical equipment makes it indispensable for conducting reconnaissance far from the airfield,” Russia’s Defense Ministry said Friday. Portions of the released footage showed the Okhotnik flying with the Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter aircraft.