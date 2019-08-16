Russian Military Pairs Stealth Drone With Manned Fighter Jet

Russia’s Defense Ministry has released footage of its stealth drone flying with a fighter jet a week after unveiling the unmanned aircraft’s maiden flight.
The Okhotnik (“Hunter”) combat drone is equipped with a jet engine, anti-radar skin coating and can speed up to 1,000 kilometers per hour, according to the Defense Ministry. The Okhotnik’s design and specs have drawn comparisons to medium-weight fighter jets and the U.S. B-2 stealth bomber.
“The remotely controlled vehicle is invisible to radar detection equipment and [its] optoelectronic and radio-technical equipment makes it indispensable for conducting reconnaissance far from the airfield,” Russia’s Defense Ministry said Friday.
Portions of the released footage showed the Okhotnik flying with the Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter aircraft.
On Aug. 8, the military showed the Okhotnik making “several circles” at an undisclosed airfield for more than 20 minutes at an altitude of up to 600 meters.
The unmanned aerial vehicle is expected to perform a few more test flights this year, a source in the Defense Ministry told the state-run TASS news agency at the time.
Reported satellite imagery suggests that the Okhotnik may be based in southern Russia’s Astrakhan region.