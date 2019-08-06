Norway Worried by Russian Sea, Air Maneuvers

Russia has told Norway its navy and air force will hold exercises near the Nordic nation’s Arctic waters later this month, a worrying sign of greater assertiveness by its eastern neighbor, the Norwegian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

NATO member Norway and neighboring Russia have both increased their military presence along NATO's northern flank following the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014.

"The anticipated Russian maneuvers follow a pattern in which Russia is operating and conducting military activity more frequently and further to the west," Norway said of the planned exercises off the coast of Nordland and Troms counties.