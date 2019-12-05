Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Parliament Demands Apology From Norway as Tensions Escalate

By The Barents Observer
The Federation Council

Senator Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the Federation Council's foreign affairs committee, and Rune Resaland, the Norwegian Ambassador to Russia, had a tense meeting Wednesday as they discussed the countries’ relations and the 2018 arrest of a Russian parliamentary aide. 

Kosachev told the Norwegian ambassador that there could be no normal cooperation between the two countries’ parliamentary assemblies until Norway officially apologized for the detention of Mikhail Bochkarev, who was present at Wednesday’s meeting. 

Bochkarev was arrested in Norway on suspicion of spying after attending a European parliamentary conference in September 2018 and released from jail a month later. Kosachev called his detention “provocative and unlawful.”

“Mikhail Bochkarev has still not gotten an apology, nor an explanation of the situation from the Norwegian side,” Kosachev told Resaland. “In the Federation Council, we do not understand the reasons for the silence of the Norwegian [Parliament],” he added.

Kosachev also stressed that Norway’s active participation in NATO activities near Russia’s borders and in the EU’s economic sanctions against Russia have made it impossible to speak about a thaw in bilateral relations, the Federation Council's foreign affairs committee stated on its website.

The Norwegian diplomat was also told that Norway carries the full blame for the degraded bilateral relations between the two countries’ parliamentary assemblies, and that it was all up to the Norwegians to restore relations. 

“We are ready to revive dialogue with those of our Norwegian colleagues who are interested,” Kosachev underlined.

“We consider that it still can play a very important role in the development of constructive, positive bilateral relations that are of mutual benefit,” he added and reiterated that he now expects “a comprehensive, clear and satisfactory reaction from the Norwegian [Parliament].”

According to the Federation Council’s press service, Resaland highlighted the importance of good neighborly relations with Russia and pointed at the joint interests of the two countries in sectors like fisheries, the environment, search and rescue and nuclear safety, as well as cross-border cooperation.

He reportedly also said that political contacts between the sides are starting to revitalize.

Parliamentary cooperation

The Norwegian parliament has cooperated with the Federation Council for a number of years. In June 2018, a Norwegian parliamentary delegation paid a visit to Moscow and met with Kosachev and his foreign relations committee.

The same parliamentary delegation was also set to visit Moscow in early 2017. However, the visit was ultimately canceled after two Norwegian MPs were rejected entry to Russia.

It later turned out that the two politicians had been placed on Russia’s so-called stop list of unwanted individuals in the country. Among them were Trine Skei Grande, the current Norwegian culture minister.

According to Skei Grande, she has not gotten any explanation from the Russian side why she is on the sanctions list.

“It is unacceptable that they gave no reason why exactly we are on this list,” she told Norwegian tabloid Verdens Gang. 

Read more about: Norway , NATO

Read more

Cold Winters

On Norway's Snowy Border with Russia, Unease Over Military Buildup

The rising tension is unsettling Norwegians in the town of Kirkenes, which for three decades has been trying to foster cooperation with Russia.
military exercises

Norway Worried by Russian Sea, Air Maneuvers

Norway and Russia have both increased their military presence along NATO's northern flank following the Russian annexation of Crimea.
Nuclear Forces Treaty

NATO Says There Is No Breakthrough With Russia on INF Treaty Dispute

Moscow says it is fully compliant with the INF treaty negotiated by U.S. President Reagan and Soviet leader Gorbachev.
submarine standoff

Russian Kilo-Class Sub May Surface Through NATO Anti-Submarine Exercise

The Kilo-class Vladikavkaz is en route to St. Petersburg from the Kola Peninsula.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

As we approach the holiday season, please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world’s largest country.