Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow's Historic Opposition Protests, In Photos

Sergei Bobylev / TASS

Nearly 1,400 demonstrators were detained, some violently, during last Saturday’s rally to demand that independent candidates be allowed onto the ballot in Moscow's city council elections.

While officials warned citizens not to attend the unauthorized protest, thousands of people took to the streets to voice their discontent. The ensuing scenes of riot police dispersing protesters soon became powerful images of what observers say was the authorities' harshest crackdown on Russia's opposition in years.

With activists pushing ahead with a new protest tomorrow, the current wave of opposition hasn't been extinguished yet.

Here's a look some of at the now-iconic photos from last Saturday's protest that have been shared across social media:

Read more about: Protest , Opposition

Read more

Sending signals

Moscow Authorities Stage Raids, Warnings as City Braces for Weekend Protest Showdown

Moscow's mayor warned opposition activists he would not allow their protest movement to plunge the city into anarchy.
Behind bars

An Overview of Russian Opposition Figures Sentenced Over Mass Election Rally

Several opposition candidates have been arrested and sentenced over Saturday's protest in central Moscow.
Divisive rally

‘The Political Regime Against the People’: The Reactions to Moscow’s Election Protest and Crackdown

Videos showing police detaining protesters have sparked outcry, while Russian state media have critiqued protesters for inciting violence.
Protest

Yekaterinburg Lawmakers Vote to Abolish Mayoral Elections, Sparking Mass Protests

Residents gathered in one of the biggest demonstrations in two decades to protest the move to abolish mayoral elections.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.