Moscow's Historic Opposition Protests, In Photos

Nearly 1,400 demonstrators were detained, some violently, during last Saturday’s rally to demand that independent candidates be allowed onto the ballot in Moscow's city council elections.

While officials warned citizens not to attend the unauthorized protest, thousands of people took to the streets to voice their discontent. The ensuing scenes of riot police dispersing protesters soon became powerful images of what observers say was the authorities' harshest crackdown on Russia's opposition in years. With activists pushing ahead with a new protest tomorrow, the current wave of opposition hasn't been extinguished yet.

Here's a look some of at the now-iconic photos from last Saturday's protest that have been shared across social media: