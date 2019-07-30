Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Passenger Union Eyes BlaBlaCar Ban in Russia – Reports

Flickr

The popular ride-sharing service BlaBlaCar risks being banned in Russia as a passenger association seeks legislative help in cracking down on illegal buses, the pro-Kremlin Izvestia newspaper reported Tuesday.

About one-third of 900,000 bus carriers in Russia are uninsured and operate without undergoing checkups, obtaining the required permits or paying taxes, according to the All-Russian Association of Passengers.

The association has blacklisted almost 230 organizations, including BlaBlaCar, that “sell products and services threatening citizens’ safety” and forwarded the list to Russian lawmakers, its head Ilya Zotov told Izvestia.

Other online services blacklisted by the association include popular travel websites OneTwoTrip, Tutu.ru and Yandex.Buses, Izvestia reported.

Lawmakers plan to consider the possible ban when they return from summer recess in the fall, senior State Duma deputy Sergei Boyarsky was cited as saying.

“Our task is to protect the end user,” Boyarsky told the publication.

BlaBlaCar complies with Russian law and welcomes the passenger association’s initiative, the French startup’s head in Russia, Irina Reyder, told the Moscow region's 360 TV broadcaster.

“The media spread far-fetched news and misinterpreted Zotov’s statement today,” she was quoted as saying.

Read more about: Transport

Read more

Transport

Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Joins Europe’s 10 Busiest Airports – Bloomberg

The 2018 FIFA World Cup hosted by Russia made Moscow the fastest-growing transport hub and propelled Sheremetyevo into the European top-10.
Chock-a-block

Mayor, Trying to Persuade Residents to Use Public Transport, Arrives to Work 2 Hours Late

“Yes, Mikhail Alexandrovich [Isayev] took more than two hours to get to work … and was a bit late for the briefing,” a city hall spokeswoman said...
Protest

Russian Taxi Drivers Launch Protest in Central Moscow Over Low Wages

A driver who launched the protest has been hospitalized over health problems and 10 of his collegues detained, local media report.
Transport

Air France Passengers Stuck in Siberia for Days After Two Plane Malfunctions

They were expecting to roam among the skyscrapers of Shanghai, instead they were boxed in a Siberian hotel for three days.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.