Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Discharged From Hospital

By Reuters
Sergei Fadeichev / TASS

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was discharged from a Moscow hospital on Monday where he was being treated for an unexplained health problem and returned to prison under guard, Anastasia Vasilyeva, his doctor, said.

After visiting him on Monday, she said he was expected to be released from the hospital later that day, a decision she said she opposed while it remained unclear what had caused his health to deteriorate.

Separately, Navalny's lawyer Olga Mikhailova told reporters in front of the hospital that her client had been poisoned by an unidentified chemical agent, a thesis put forward by Vasilyeva a day earlier.

Navalny, 43, was rushed to hospital from jail on Sunday morning with what his spokeswoman said were signs of an acute allergy with "severe swelling of the face and skin redness." 

A doctor at the hospital treating him told Interfax Sunday that Navalny had been diagnosed with hives and was feeling better. A receptionist at the Moscow hospital where he is being treated said on Monday Navalny was "in a satisfactory condition."

Vasilyeva told the independent Dozhd television channel on Monday that she plans to send his T-shirt and a sample of his hair to a lab for independent testing.

