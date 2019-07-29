News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Heavy crackdown

Russian police rounded up as many as 1,373 people in Moscow in one of the biggest crackdowns of recent years against an increasingly defiant opposition decrying President Vladimir Putin's tight grip on power.

The detentions came around a protest to demand that opposition members be allowed to run in a local election on Sept. 8. Authorities had declared the rally illegal and sought to block participation, but thousands of people turned up anyway in one of the longest and most determined protests of recent times.

Health scare

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny was hospitalized after suffering an acute allergic reaction which one doctor said may have been the result of him being poisoned with an unknown chemical substance.

Police detained about 10 people, including journalists, who had gathered Sunday night in front of the hospital where Navalny was being treated.

Naval weekend

As protests and detentions rocked Moscow, Putin went underwater in a submersible to examine a sunken World War II submarine 800 kilometers to the northwest in the Baltic Sea.