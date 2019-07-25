Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Fake Bomb Planted Near Putin’s Motorcade, 2 Suspects Detained

Youtube / Kremlin.ru

Two people have been detained for allegedly placing a fake bomb in front of President Vladimir Putin’s motorcade in central Russia, the Znak.com news website reported.

The device made to resemble an explosive was reportedly found lying on a road 15 minutes before Putin’s motorcade was scheduled to pass in the city of Yekaterinburg earlier this month. Police assured the public at the time that no real explosives were found and no vehicles were under threat.

Two local residents with criminal records have been taken into custody in connection with the finding, a spokesman for the Sverdlovsk region police department told Znak on Tuesday.

“It’s difficult to say how long it took them to come up with the ‘apocalypse’ scenario,” colonel Valery Gorelykh was quoted as saying about the two men.

“Perhaps the idea came to them spontaneously, to punish detectives for repeatedly prosecuting them in the past,” the spokesman added.

An unnamed security services source told the outlet that “the guys were sitting and drinking when they suddenly decided to see what would happen [if they did it].” 

“They found a shoebox, stuffed it with all sorts of junk to make it look like an [improvised explosive device], tied it all with a ribbon and placed it on the road,” the source was quoted as saying.

The suspects had been detained the day after Putin’s July 9 visit, Znak reported. At least one of them has reportedly been released while authorities are carrying out pre-investigative work.

Read more about: Putin

Read more

Yarovaya

Russia's Data Storage Push Hits Snag: It Needs Foreign Help

Russian telecoms operators will reportedly have to use foreign technology to comply with a law on storing data even though Vladimir Putin told his government...
Putin

Study Shows 17 Percent of Russian Men Won't Live to Retirement

Ahead of nationwide protests planned for this weekend, a study shows the bleak math behind Russia's pension age increase and life expectancy.
Putin

Reports: Newspaper Edition Seized for Covering Unpopular Pension Reform

Authorities in the North Caucasus region of Stavropol “strongly recommended” that local newspaper editors avoid covering the reforms in case of unrest...
Putin

Kremlin Shrugs Off Rare Dent in Putin's Ratings Over Retirement Age Hike

The Kremlin on Monday shrugged off a rare fall in President Vladimir Putin's popularity ratings caused by plans to raise the retirement age sharply.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.