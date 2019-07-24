Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Tourists Spent Record $13.5Bln in Moscow Last Year – City Hall

Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency

Foreign tourists have spent a record 864 billion rubles ($13.6 billion) in 2018 in Moscow, City Hall said Wednesday.

Some 5.5 million foreign tourists visited the Russian capital last year, according to the mayor’s office. The influx placed Moscow in the top-20 list of the most visited European capitals last year, City Hall said.

Thanks to the increase, Moscow’s budget revenues from tourism quadrupled from 2010 and totaled 118 billion rubles ($1.8 billion) last year, deputy mayor Vladimir Yefimov said Wednesday.

A recent survey of international tourists has suggested that many are not traveling to Moscow because they think it’s too expensive and unsafe. 

Meanwhile, the Boston Consulting Group forecast that Moscow could be among the world’s fastest-growing tourist destinations by 2025 if its administration adopted a comprehensive strategy tailored toward improving potential visitors’ experiences.

Officials say they expect 15 percent more tourists in 2019 due to the positive image created by the FIFA World Cup last summer.

Read more about: Tourism

Read more

Tourism

World Cup Fans Granted Visa-Free Entry to Russia Under Newly Passed Bill

“Fan ID holders will be able to return to Russia without visas until the end of the year,” the Duma said Thursday.
Tourism

Russia Considers Ban of Booking.com Over U.S. Sanctions

The move comes in response to U.S. sanctions against Russia’s firms and businessmen for "malign activities.”
Tourism

Anti-Russian Coverage Fuels Tourism from U.S. in 'Wow Effect,' Agency Says

The number of U.S. tourists to Russia increased by 25 percent last year.
Tourism

Chinese Tourism to Russia Hits Record Numbers in 2017

1.5 million Chinese tourists visited Russia last year.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.