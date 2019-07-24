Support The Moscow Times!
Russians Name ‘Game of Thrones’ as Favorite Foreign TV Show

The Iron Throne comes to the Moscow metro Moskva News Agency

HBO’s hit series “Game of Thrones” is the most popular foreign television show among Russian viewers, the independent Levada Center polling agency said Wednesday.

Recent Levada polling has said that Russians are increasingly spending their free time watching television and view it as a growing source of their happiness.

The medieval fantasy “Game of Thrones” earned the top spot with 27% of Russian respondents naming it as their favorite foreign series, according to Levada’s results published Wednesday.

The British detective show “Sherlock” placed second at 25%, followed by the U.S. medical drama “House” at 24%. 

The highly rated HBO limited series "Chernobyl" and the mid-2000s drama “Lost” shared the fourth spot with 22% each, Levada’s results said.

Sixty-two percent of Russian viewers said they had watched at least one foreign television series. More than one-third (35%) said they had never watched a foreign television series, a figure that breaks down to 23% among internet users and 62% among non-users. 

Levada conducted the survey among 1,608 respondents in 50 Russian regions between June 27 and July 4.

