Russians Name ‘Game of Thrones’ as Favorite Foreign TV Show

HBO’s hit series “Game of Thrones” is the most popular foreign television show among Russian viewers, the independent Levada Center polling agency said Wednesday. Recent Levada polling has said that Russians are increasingly spending their free time watching television and view it as a growing source of their happiness.

The medieval fantasy “Game of Thrones” earned the top spot with 27% of Russian respondents naming it as their favorite foreign series, according to Levada’s results published Wednesday. The British detective show “Sherlock” placed second at 25%, followed by the U.S. medical drama “House” at 24%. The highly rated HBO limited series "Chernobyl" and the mid-2000s drama “Lost” shared the fourth spot with 22% each, Levada’s results said.