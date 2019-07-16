Russia’s S-400 Is ‘the Best Missile System All-Around,’ U.S. Firm Says

Russia’s S-400 is the “best all-around” missile defense system out there, the U.S. intelligence firm Stratfor has said in a new report, but it is severely limited if operating alone. Russia began delivering the S-400 surface-to-air system to Turkey last week, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan calling it “the strongest defence system against those who want to attack our country.” The United States has opposed its NATO ally’s purchase of the Russian systems and is reportedly preparing sanctions against Turkey this week.

In its report published Friday, Stratfor said Turkey is seeking to fill a “critical capability gap” for anti-ballistic missile defense with the purchase of the S-400. The intelligence firm’s assessment places Turkey’s use of the S-400 above “obsolescent” systems in Syria, but below the well-integrated systems deployed in Russia and China. Here’s an overview of Stratfor’s assessment of the S-400’s strengths and limitations: Strengths: — The S-400 boasts sophisticated sensors, extended reach and the ability to strike targets that include aircraft, and, to a lesser extent, cruise and ballistic missiles. — Flexible targeting capabilities allow the S-400 to defend against a variety of threat and attacks. — Anti-stealth capabilities give the S-400 the potential to take down the enemy’s most advanced combat aircraft. Its long range allows the system to target refueling tankers and AWACS, or airborne early warning and control aircraft. — “The Russian S-400 is arguably one of the best all-around strategic SAM systems in operation today.” Limitations: — “[I]f an S-400 battalion is acting in isolation or is not backed up by other modern air defenses, it likely doesn't have enough missiles to withstand a determined onslaught.” — An S-400 battalion of eight launchers, each armed with four missiles, can only cause serious harm in the event of a limited attack by the enemy. They remain vulnerable to standoff missile attacks.

topwar.ru