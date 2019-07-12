Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Albanian Police Arrest Russian 'Islamic State Fighter'

By Reuters
Hektor Pustina / AP / TASS

A Russian national accused of fighting for the Islamic State militant group against Syrian government forces was arrested in Albania and will be extradited to Russia, Albanian police said on Friday.

Police said the 34-year-old man, identified as R.M., who was born in and a resident of Norilsk in Russia, entered Albania illegally after a court in Russia's Chechen Republic ruled in April 2015 he should be arrested for being part of a terrorist group.

"In June 2013, this citizen left Russia for Syria, joined the illegal armed group named 'Islamic State' and was an active participant in fighting against government forces in Syria," a police statement said.

It added NATO member Albania's anti-terror unit had spent several months locating and identifying the Russian national wanted by Interpol Moscow. Increasing numbers of Russian and Ukrainian citizens visit Albania during the summer holidays.

Read more about: Court case , Syria

Read more

Syria

Two Pilots Killed in Russian Warplane Crash Off Syrian Coast

“According to preliminary reports, the cause of the crash could have been a bird hitting the engine."
Syria

Western Envoys Condemn Russia Over ‘Obscene’ Chemical Attack Denial

Russia and Syria presented unharmed people from Ghouta, Syria, at the premises of the Organization for the Prohibition for Chemical Weapons on Thursday...
Syria

Russian Journalist Investigating Syria Mercenaries Dies After Falling From Apartment Window

Borodin had been investigating the deaths of Russian private military contractors in a U.S.-led airstrike.
Syria

Russia Awaits Kremlin Reaction to Islamic State Downing of Helicopter

Russian officials are expected to respond harshly to the Friday incident that saw a Russian Mi-35M helicopter shot down by the Islamic State in Syria.Russia...

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.