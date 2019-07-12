Albanian Police Arrest Russian 'Islamic State Fighter'

A Russian national accused of fighting for the Islamic State militant group against Syrian government forces was arrested in Albania and will be extradited to Russia, Albanian police said on Friday.

Police said the 34-year-old man, identified as R.M., who was born in and a resident of Norilsk in Russia, entered Albania illegally after a court in Russia's Chechen Republic ruled in April 2015 he should be arrested for being part of a terrorist group.