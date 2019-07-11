Top Pension Fund Official Detained in Russia for Bribery – Reports

A top official at the Russian national pension fund has been detained on suspicion of accepting a bribe, Russian media outlets reported on Thursday.

Ivanov was allegedly taken into custody ahead of the fund’s key $23.8 million data system tender announcement.

Law enforcement authorities detained deputy chairman of the pension fund Alexei Ivanov on Wednesday, the TAdviser business news website cited two unnamed sources as saying.

Officers reportedly seized documents from the fund office and raided two of its contractors.

“We’re providing the needed assistance to the investigative authorities. The fund is working as normal,” its press service told TAdviser.

The Kremlin said it wasn’t aware of the grounds on which authorities opened an investigation into Ivanov.

An employee with one of the raided contractors has also been detained on suspicion of giving a bribe over past equipment delivery deals, an unnamed source familiar with the case materials told the Vedomosti business daily.