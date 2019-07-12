Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Top Pension Fund Official Pleads Guilty to Bribery Charges, Resigns

Alexei Ivanov pfrf.ru

A top official at the Russian national pension fund has pleaded guilty to charges of accepting a bribe and submitted his resignation, Russian media reported.

Law enforcement authorities detained deputy chairman of the pension fund Alexei Ivanov on Wednesday, the TAdviser business news website had reported. Ivanov was taken into custody ahead of the fund’s key $23.8 million data system tender announcement.

“Ivanov... told us that he did not complain about the conditions of his detention and hoped that on July 12 the court would show restraint because he admitted his guilt and had already submitted his resignation,” Ivan Melnikov, the executive secretary of the Public Monitoring Commission (PMC) prison watchdog, told the Kommersant business daily.

Kommersant reported that Ivanov is suspected of receiving not one, but several bribes. Officers had reportedly seized documents from the fund office and raided two of its contractors.

“We’re providing the needed assistance to the investigative authorities. The fund is working as normal,” the pension fund's press service told TAdviser.

The Kremlin on Thursday said it wasn’t aware of the grounds on which authorities opened an investigation into Ivanov.

An employee with one of the raided contractors has also been detained on suspicion of giving a bribe over past equipment delivery deals, an unnamed source familiar with the case materials told the Vedomosti business daily.

Read more about: Corruption , Pension

Read more

Corruption

Oligarch 'Sex Huntress' Requests U.S. Asylum After Arrest

Rybka promised to provide evidence of “Russian government crimes” in exchange for U.S. assistance.
Dagestan

Golden Pistol Seized In Anti-Corruption Raid on Dagestani Prime Minister

More than half a dozen officials have been arrested in Dagestan on corruption charges.
Corruption

Russian Ex-Governor Sentenced to 8 Years on Bribery Charges

Nikita Belykh was charged with accepting a 600,000 euro bribe
Corruption

Who Killed Sheremet? Ukraine's Security Services Announce Theories on Murder

Pavel Sheremet, a renowned investigative journalist, was killed by a car bomb while he was driving to work at Radio Vesti on Wednesday morning in central...

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.