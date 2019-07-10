5 Moscow Police Officials Fired Over Investigative Journalist’s Arrest

Five officials in Moscow’s police department have been dismissed over last month’s arrest and subsequent release of investigative journalist Ivan Golunov, a letter by the head of Moscow’s Interior Ministry said.

Police detained Golunov, an anti-corruption reporter for the Meduza news website, last month on drug trafficking charges, which his supporters said were fabricated as punishment for his investigation into Moscow’s funeral business. He was released — and the charges against him dropped over insufficient evidence — days later following a national outcry.