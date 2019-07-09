Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Opposes Georgian Sanctions, Saying He Does Not Want to Complicate Relations

By Reuters
Kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in televised comments on Tuesday that he did not support a parliamentary call to impose tough economic sanctions on Georgia.

The Russian parliament unanimously backed a resolution earlier on Tuesday urging the government to draw up sanctions against Georgia, a move that would sharply escalate a political crisis between the neighbors.

"I would not impose anything that could complicate our relations for the sake of restoring full ties," Putin said in comments broadcast on state television. 

