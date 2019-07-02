Russian Passport Drops in Worldwide Ease-of-Travel Ranking

Russia has fallen four spots in three months in a ranking of countries whose citizens enjoy the most freedom of travel abroad, according to a quarterly rating of passport “strength.”
The country had tied for 47th place in the January-March index compiled by the Henley & Partners residence and citizenship planning firm, with 118 destinations available to its passport holders.
In April-June, Russia tied for 51st with Bosnia-Herzegovina. Both countries’ passport holders can now travel to 116 destinations without a visa or by obtaining a visa on arrival.
Russia fell in the ranking because Djibouti and Benin now require Russians to obtain e-visas instead of visas on arrival, Russia’s Kommersant business daily reported.
Russia remains third among post-Soviet countries, behind Ukraine with 126 available destinations and Moldova with 119.
Henley & Partners ranks the strength of 199 different passports based on the availability of visa-free or visa on arrival travel to 227 destination countries.
Japan and Singapore and South Korea continued to share the top spot with 189 destinations available to their passport holders visa-free or on arrival.
Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan held the last three spots, with 29, 27 and 25 destinations extending relaxed visa rules to their citizens respectively.