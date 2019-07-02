Russian Passport Drops in Worldwide Ease-of-Travel Ranking

Russia has fallen four spots in three months in a ranking of countries whose citizens enjoy the most freedom of travel abroad, according to a quarterly rating of passport “strength.” The country had tied for 47th place in the January-March index compiled by the Henley & Partners residence and citizenship planning firm, with 118 destinations available to its passport holders.

In April-June, Russia tied for 51st with Bosnia-Herzegovina. Both countries’ passport holders can now travel to 116 destinations without a visa or by obtaining a visa on arrival. Russia fell in the ranking because Djibouti and Benin now require Russians to obtain e-visas instead of visas on arrival, Russia’s Kommersant business daily reported. Russia remains third among post-Soviet countries, behind Ukraine with 126 available destinations and Moldova with 119.