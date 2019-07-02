Russia Tests New Anti-Aircraft Missile

Russia successfully launched a new anti-aircraft missile, its Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
The test launch took place at Sary Shagan range in Kazakhstan, the ministry said.
Video published by the Defense Ministry shows the missile soaring into the sky, leaving a pillar of fire and smoke in its wake.
Russian military representatives did not specify any additional information about the missile, but said the missiles identical to the one tested in Kazakhstan are already in service with the aerospace forces of the country.