Russia’s Gazprom to Pay Record High Dividends for Shareholders for 2018

Russia’s state-controlled gas giant Gazprom has said it will pay out record dividends to its shareholders on its 2018 results next month.
Russia’s Finance Ministry has been pushing for state-owned enterprises to pay out at least 50 percent of their profits as dividends, meeting stiff resistance from businesses for more than two years. Gazprom is a lynchpin of Russia’s commodity-reliant economy, with its sales accounting for more than 5 percent of the country’s $1.6 trillion annual gross domestic product.
Gazprom’s shareholders will be paid 383.2 billion rubles ($6 billion), or 27 percent of net profits, in dividends, Gazprom said after its annual shareholders meeting Friday.
“This dividend amount is the largest in the history of the company,” the company said in a statement.
