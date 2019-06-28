Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

St. Petersburg Named World’s 4th Best Party City

Pixabay

Looking for a new destination for your next night out? St. Petersburg might be what you’re looking for.

The country’s second-largest city after Moscow is known for its cultural and historical richness as well as its vibrant nightlife. Research published earlier this month said that the city has become less expensive for expats over the past year.

Russia’s second capital was ranked the world’s fourth-best party city, according to research by the Britain-based Slotsia website.

St. Petersburg cab fares (£0.21) and hotel accommodations (£23 for a two-night stay in a three-star hotel) are some of the cheapest in the world, the study published on Thursday said. The city also offers affordable fast food and beer, as well as a good amount of bars and clubs.

Belgrade, Playa Del Carmen, Mexico and Singapore took the top three spots across eight categories, which include crime rates, casino availability and safety walking at night.

"If you've got a party-worthy occasion coming up soon or you are just looking to embrace your wild side and party hard with other travelers, you may want to consider paying a visit to one of these places," Slotsia said in a press release. 

Moscow was not listed among the 37 ranked cities. Miami, Tel Aviv and Stockholm were named the least affordable.

Read more about: St. Petersburg

Read more

Terrorism

Terror Suspect Convicted In Church Bombing Plot

A court has handed a guilty verdict to the terror plot suspect.
St. Petersburg

8 of St. Petersburg's Best World Cup Bars

Find the perfect spot to get your football fix. Whether you are looking for big screens, a pleasant vibe, good music, or a vast selection of beers, St...
St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg City Survival Guide

As you plan to fuse your cultural and sports itineraries in St. Petersburg, here are 11 tips to get you started.
St. Petersburg

9 of St. Petersburg’s Souvenir Highlights

This former capital is abundant with kitschy memorabilia of its former glory, beautiful porcelain worthy of a tsar and trendy fashion items.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.