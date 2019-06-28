St. Petersburg Named World’s 4th Best Party City

The country’s second-largest city after Moscow is known for its cultural and historical richness as well as its vibrant nightlife. Research published earlier this month said that the city has become less expensive for expats over the past year.

Looking for a new destination for your next night out? St. Petersburg might be what you’re looking for.

Russia’s second capital was ranked the world’s fourth-best party city, according to research by the Britain-based Slotsia website.

St. Petersburg cab fares (£0.21) and hotel accommodations (£23 for a two-night stay in a three-star hotel) are some of the cheapest in the world, the study published on Thursday said. The city also offers affordable fast food and beer, as well as a good amount of bars and clubs.

Belgrade, Playa Del Carmen, Mexico and Singapore took the top three spots across eight categories, which include crime rates, casino availability and safety walking at night.

"If you've got a party-worthy occasion coming up soon or you are just looking to embrace your wild side and party hard with other travelers, you may want to consider paying a visit to one of these places," Slotsia said in a press release.

Moscow was not listed among the 37 ranked cities. Miami, Tel Aviv and Stockholm were named the least affordable.