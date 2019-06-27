Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Cop Detained for Shooting at Playing Child While Drunk

Moskva News Agency

A Russian police officer has been detained for firing his handgun at a child who accidentally kicked a ball into his car while playing with friends, Russian authorities have said.

The intoxicated 36-year-old had been parked near a courtyard in the western city of Kursk when he became “infuriated” by the ball that hit his car late on Sunday. The officer “aimed his nonlethal gun at an 11-year-old’s abdomen, then fired into the air,” regional investigators said Wednesday.

Authorities charged the unnamed cop with hooliganism, a criminal offense that carries a prison term of up to five years.

Local media said nearby adults had restrained him after he fired the gun and called the authorities.

The shooting “created an alarming situation for the child and others, disturbing their emotional balance over fears for their lives and health.”

The Kursk region’s chief of police said the officer will be fired for damaging the Interior Ministry’s reputation, the Komsomolskaya Pravda tabloid reported.

Read more about: Police

Read more

Police

Russian Police Accuse Colleagues of Displaying Swastika in Anti-Nazi Poster

The offending poster features a Red Army soldier holding a swastika-bearing wolf in sheep’s clothing.
Police

Russian Police Accused of Torturing Teenage Theft Suspects

One boy said he was beaten inside a police car after refusing to dig his "own grave” in the forest.
Police

Russia Named by UN Among Countries Harassing Human Rights Workers

The United Nations listed 38 "shameful" countries including China and Russia on Wednesday which it said had carried out reprisals or intimidation against...
Police

Russian Police to Resume Publishing Rape and Murder News With World Cup Over

Interior Ministry websites published 100 times fewer negative stories between mid-June and mid-July, compared to the preceding month.