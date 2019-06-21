‘Russia Is Our Enemy’: The Reactions to Anti-Russian Protests in Georgia

Officials in Russia and Georgia have spoken out following Thursday night’s mass protest in Tbilisi which broke out over anti-Russian sentiment and led to dozens of injuries. Crowds angry over the visit of a Russian lawmaker tried to storm Georgia's parliament building on Thursday evening, pushing against lines of riot police, throwing bottles and grabbing riot shields from officers and tearing off their helmets. Riot police used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons, prompting most of the protesters to disperse.

Russia and Georgia have not had full diplomatic relations since a war between the two countries in 2008. Memories of the war are still raw for many Georgians and relations with Russia are a hot button issue in the country's domestic politics. Here are the reactions:

Russia Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin “We express our indignation at the actions taken by representatives of the radical political forces of Georgia, who used an important international forum uniting the Orthodox states of the world to spew their anti-Russian sentiments,” Karasin told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency. State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin “The rally of radical forces was directed not only against representatives of Russia, but also at all 25 countries of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of Orthodoxy,” Volodin told RIA Novosti. “Thus, the discussion of issues important for the organization was thwarted.” State Duma deputy Sergei Gavrilov, whose speech in the Georgian parliament sparked off the protests Gavrilov told the RBC news website that protesters "came out with pre-prepared posters against Russia, its president and Orthodoxy," and used the forum to solve "their internal political issues, including the transfer of power."

SvobodaRadio / Twitter