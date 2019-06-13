Turkey Urges Russia to Restore Calm in Syria After Attack on Its Troops

Turkey denied Russian assertions on Thursday that a ceasefire had been put in place in Syria's Idlib province and demanded Russia restore calm, after the Syrian army and its allies shelled and attacked a Turkish observation post there.

Turkey's Defense Ministry said Syrian government forces had carried out what it assessed to be a deliberate attack, firing 35 mortar shells at one of its observation posts, wounding three Turkish soldiers and damaging equipment and facilities.

Late on Wednesday, the Russian military said Moscow and Ankara had agreed on a full ceasefire in the northwest, centered on Idlib.

However, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that Ankara would do whatever is necessary if attacks by Syrian government forces continue.

"Right now, it is not possible to say a full ceasefire is in place but our efforts on this with Russia are continuing," Cavusoglu said at a press conference with his French counterpart.

"If these (attacks) continue, we would do what is necessary, nobody should doubt that," he said. "Russia as the guarantor country should put pressure and we expect them to do that... We have serious, sincere efforts about this issue with Russia."