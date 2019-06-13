Russia and Turkey Broker Ceasefire in Syria's Idlib, Russian Media Reports

Russia and Turkey have brokered a complete ceasefire in Syria's Idlib province between Syrian government forces and rebels, Russian news agencies cited the Russian military as saying on Wednesday.

The Russian military said the ceasefire applied to the so-called Idlib de-escalation zone and had led to a significant reduction in violence on Wednesday, Russian news agencies reported.

They did not say how long the ceasefire would last. Idlib is the last significant rebel stronghold.

Intensive shelling continued to target towns and cities in southern Idlib countryside and northern Hama countryside after midnight, when the ceasefire was supposed to take effect, civil defense told Reuters.