Russian Ally Kazakhstan Elects Longtime Leader’s Successor

Kazakhstan's interim president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the chosen successor of veteran ruler Nursultan Nazarbayev who retains sweeping powers, has won a snap presidential election with nearly 71 percent of the vote, according to early results on Monday. Nazarbayev, who ruled oil producer Kazakhstan for almost three decades, handpicked the 66-year-old career diplomat as his successor when he stepped down in March. In a power-sharing arrangement, Nazarbayev, 78, remains chairman of the influential Security Council and leads the ruling Nur Otan party.

Russia, one of Kazakhstan’s closest allies and trading partners, expects to maintain a “brotherly” bond with its oil-rich neighbor during Tokayev’s tenure, said Sergey Zheleznyak, a member of the State Duma International Affairs Committee. “The new head of Kazakhstan’s outlook allows us to expect that our old strategic partner will continue to preserve and develop good neighborly relations, enhancing ties between the Russian and Kazakh peoples,” Zheleznyak’s press service was quoted as saying by the state-run RIA Novosti news agency. With Tokayev's six rivals largely unknown to Kazakh voters, opponents denounced the election as unfair, prompting public protests despite Kazakhstan's restrictive laws on freedom of expression. During Sunday's vote, police arrested 500 people at rallies in Almaty and Nur-Sultan, the capital city that was renamed after Nazarbayev at Tokayev’s suggestion.

news New Kazakh Leader Vows to Keep Friendly Ties With Russia Read more